Jewish Deep State and JMSM looking to manipulate the Senate Trial to get rid of TRUMP? (Recall what Mark Glenn of the ugly truth warned about this!)

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

Observations  By Staś

 

Could it come done to a battle in the Senate? How many Senators will turn against Trump?

Recall  Roy Moore lost in Alabama. was big. This will play a role in this game. Trump did not want him to run.

Image result for  Roy Moore lost in Alabama

 

Senator Al Franken was awful but remember he said he would not vote to impeach Trump because he feared the “zealot”  evangelical Pence would get in as President.

Image result for al franken resignation

 

Now how many Republican traitors could break with his party and betray Trump in the Senate? Doug Jones of the DNC many go for Trump, but many Republicans will betray Trump?

More senators breaking ranks from their parties on Donald Trump impeachment

 

Image result for senator susan collins and lisa m

 

 

Sen. Susan Collins: ‘It is inappropriate’ for Mitch McConnell, Democrats to prejudge impeachment trial

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.