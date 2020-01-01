Jewish Deep State and JMSM looking to manipulate the Senate Trial to get rid of TRUMP? (Recall what Mark Glenn of the ugly truth warned about this!)

Observations By Staś

Could it come done to a battle in the Senate? How many Senators will turn against Trump?

Recall Roy Moore lost in Alabama. was big. This will play a role in this game. Trump did not want him to run.

Senator Al Franken was awful but remember he said he would not vote to impeach Trump because he feared the “zealot” evangelical Pence would get in as President.

Now how many Republican traitors could break with his party and betray Trump in the Senate? Doug Jones of the DNC many go for Trump, but many Republicans will betray Trump?