From drowninginabsurdity.org UNSUSTAINABLE REALITY REVISIONS AND THE ORDER-OUT-OF-CHAOS BIRTH by Crystal Clark This second essay addresses the order-out-of-chaos principle in global revisionism, its ties to the duplicitous establishment of the green or sustainable development movement, associated economic revisions, the duplicity of pandemic narratives, and the hypocrisy of spreading democracy via illegal wars on what remains […]
via “We are moving toward a New World Order … and we shall never turn off that road…the environmental crisis will be the international disaster that will unlock the New World Order, one world government.” — Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch