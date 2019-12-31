(DO NOT FORGET TRUMP WASTED THIS GUY)Al-Baghdadi was funded and supervised jointly by US, French, and Saudi officers. In mid 2014 Al-Baghdadi received new weapons from Ukraine where Saudis have a weapons factory, Turkey has a special rail line to supply ISIS-Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire, 6/11/2014 — Impeach Obama, McCain and Boehner Today

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

6/11/2014, “Iraq under attack by US, France, Saudi Arabia,” Thierry Meyssan “The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on behalf of Prince Abdul Rahman al-Faisal, the brother of the current Saudi Foreign Minister and of the Saudi ambassador in Washington. He is funded and supervised jointly by U.S., […]

