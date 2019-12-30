DOJ is preparing a new sentencing memo for General Flynn — www.independentsentinel.com

We reported that General Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in the Mueller hoax, is now stuck with that plea. Judge Emmet Sullivan, brutally rejecting his lawyer’s arguments, is scheduled to sentence him on January 28th. On top of this, the DOJ is asking for a delay in order to refile […]

