Tom Sunic, Kevin MacDonald and James Edwards

8pm UTC / 4 ET / 3 CT / 2 MT / 1 PT – Special guest, Tomislav (Tom) Sunic (www.tomsunic.com), who was born in Croatia in 1953, is a former professor of Political Science in the U.S., former Croat diplomat and author of several books in German and French and numerous articles in the German language dealing with the spirit of totalitarianism, racial and social decadence, and the meaning of cultural pessimism in comparative literature. He received his doctorate in political science in 1988 from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He currently resides in Zagreb, Croatia. Mr. Sunic is also a Board member of the American Freedom Party. https://www.toqlive.com/ AND https://www.toqonline.com/

