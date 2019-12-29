Review: JFK-911 – 50 Years of Deep State by Laurent Guynot — Important Because It TERMINATES the Presidential Campaign of Michael Bloomberg, Zionist Sayonim, Who Covered Up the Zionist Execution of 9/11 — Public Intelligence Blog

Laurent Guyenot 6 Stars – Perhaps the best of the 9/11 books, the concluding chapter buries Bloomberg, Greenberg, Chertoff, and other Zionist traitors 9/11 was my wake-up call, and turned me from an intelligence reform activist to an electoral reform activist. Then the Zionists took down #UNRIG, with a Zionist sympathizer leading a global defamation […]