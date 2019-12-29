President Trump Letter to Speaker Pelosi: “You are declaring open war on American democracy”… — The Last Refuge

By Staś

https://www.scribd.com/embeds/440157757/content?start_page=1&view_mode=&access_key=key-wZfnEBhy4XuaMrVIh1Im

President Donald Trump sends a seven-page letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi outlining the executive concerns with the bastardization of a legislative impeachment process that will forever change the landscape of our constitutional republic. …”You are turning a policy disagreement between two branches into an impeachable offense – it is no more legitimate […]

