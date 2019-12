NOVEMBER 06, 2019 BY GILAD ATZMON by Gilad Atzmon In my 2011 book, The Wandering Who, I elaborated on the possible disastrous scenario in which Israel is the nucleus of a global escalation over Iran’s emerging nuclear capabilities. I concluded that Israel’s PRE Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PRE-TSS) would be central to such a development. “The Jewish […]