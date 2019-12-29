‘Homo Americanus’ with Tomislav Sunic

On By StaśIn Dr. Tom Sunic, Uncategorized

Source: https://www.spreaker.com/user/arktos/… The Arktos crew are joined by a new co-host, Sezar (a.k.a. Decadent Perspectives), with whom we welcome Tomislav Sunic to discuss the recent Arktos release of the Third Edition of his book ‘Homo Americanus: Child of the Postmodern Age’. The conversation that ensues ranges over the broad American terrain, treating the history, government, mores, and philosophy of the world’s foremost superpower, and touching on some of the deep problems of modernity along the way. Sunic, who has lived beneath both Communism and Liberalism, brings a unique perspective to a broad and stimulating discussion.

 

