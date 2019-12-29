BIG BROTHER: How The CIA, Mossad, & “The Epstein Network” Are Exploiting Mass Shootings To Create An Orwellian Nightmare (Part 1) – By Whitney Webb — RIELPOLITIK

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

Source – mintpressnews.com – “…Following another catastrophic mass shooting or crisis event, Orwellian “solutions” are set to be foisted on a frightened American public by the very network connected, not only to Jeffrey Epstein, but to a litany of crimes and a frightening history of plans to crush internal dissent in the United States” Webb: […]

via BIG BROTHER: How The CIA, Mossad, & “The Epstein Network” Are Exploiting Mass Shootings To Create An Orwellian Nightmare (Part 1) – By Whitney Webb — RIELPOLITIK

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.