More than 1211 days since the Deep State ILLEGALLY started Crossfire Hurricane and not a single person is in jail — American Intelligence Media

Rudy Giuliani Sends Letter to Senator Graham Outlining Ambassador Bill Taylor Efforts to Block Witnesses Eye popping memes of Barack Obama and Ruth Bader Ginsburg The Real Origins of the Coup White House’s Pam Bondi on Impeachment ‘Sham’: ‘We Have the Truth on Our Side’ MSM scrambling to minimize importance of Horowitz Report criminal referral of FBI lawyer Why Did the Obama Administration Funnel Millions to Secretary of State John Kerry’s Daughter’s Nonprofit? Joe Biden Says He Wouldn’t Lock Up Trump If Elected Barr Ends All Conspiracy Theories: Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself In “Perfect Storm Of Screw-Ups” Propagandist and actress Sara Carter spewing more distractions to keep you from looking at the Brits Soros and Clinton Connections of Extreme Neocon Globalist Fascist Fiona Hill The ‘Royals’ – Time To Face Facts – David Icke Roger Stone Was Right 100% about Globalist Soros operative Fiona Hill What Are the Benefits of Hugging?