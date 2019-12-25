Seventy- five years ago this month, General George S. Patton was en route to a Sunday afternoon hunting trip in the devastated region of Mannheim, Germany when his Cadillac limousine collided with a military truck parked on the side of the road. The two other passengers in the vehicle were unharmed except General Patton who […]
via Was General Patton Murdered? 75 Years on, Conspiracy Theorists Still Question the Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding His Death in Hospital 12 Days After He Was Paralyzed From the Neck Down in an Apparent Car Accident — BCNN1 WP