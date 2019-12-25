(Of coarse the Truth Movement can’t understand Trump’s moves. Trump is a genius) Many American Jews are worried Trump’s executive order on anti-Semitism would do more harm than good

On By StaśIn Jewish, Jewish Mafia, Trump, Uncategorized

Many American Jews are worried Trump’s executive order on anti-Semitism would do more harm than good

 

But notably, the group most vocally against the measure reported in The Times appears to be Jewish people themselves

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.