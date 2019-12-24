Video: Syrian State Media Says Explosions Heard in Damascus, Air Defence Systems Repelled Attack — Uprootedpalestinians’s Blog

SPUTNIK 23.12.2019 Syrian air defence forces on Sunday repelled a “hostile missile” attack coming from the direction of the “occupied territories”, the Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported. According to a Sputnik correspondent, at least two large blasts occurred in Damascus at approximately 23:15 local time (21:15 GMT). Four cruise missiles were believed to have […]

