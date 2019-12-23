Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell were ‘Mossad spies’ who filmed politicians having sex with minor girls to blackmail them, claims new book — UPHINDIA

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

The revelation could not have been bigger. A new book about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes has claimed that he and Ghislaine Maxwell were spies working for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad and lured prominent politicians and businessmen from the West into sleeping with minor girls in order to blackmail them later. The sensational claim has been made […]

via Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell were ‘Mossad spies’ who filmed politicians having sex with minor girls to blackmail them, claims new book — UPHINDIA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.