The revelation could not have been bigger. A new book about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes has claimed that he and Ghislaine Maxwell were spies working for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad and lured prominent politicians and businessmen from the West into sleeping with minor girls in order to blackmail them later. The sensational claim has been made […]
via Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell were ‘Mossad spies’ who filmed politicians having sex with minor girls to blackmail them, claims new book — UPHINDIA