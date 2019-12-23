Is the god of the Old Testament a death dealing war god?

  • And I will kindle a fire in the wall of Damascus, and it shall devour the strongholds Jeremiah 49:27

I kill … I wound … I will make mine arrows drunk with blood, and my sword shall devour flesh. Deuteronomy 32.39-42

When you read the old testament and the 10 commandments and you are not Jewish you must keep in mind that you are an outsider. You are a Gentile. You are a goy. A stranger an outsider. There are countess derogatory names for the gentiles. But I think the cattle the goy is the best. For woman As the non-mason is a cowan. The Hebrew God of  (Yahweh) is not your God. However in my opion many people one way or another want to be Jewish or a Jew in that they want to be special . Many consider-themselves as the true chosen. Why must all different people be…

