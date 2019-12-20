By Andrew Korybko Global Research, December 19, 2019 India’s participation in “Israel’s” Trans-Arabian Corridor for connecting the Eastern Mediterranean and Afro-Asian (“Indian”) Ocean will render New Delhi’s North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC) with Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia economically redundant, consequently pushing Russia closer to Pakistan as Moscow seeks to ensure the viability of its southern connectivity vision […]
via The Indo-‘Israeli’ Trans-Arabian Corridor Will Push Russia Closer to Pakistan — Uprootedpalestinians’s Blog