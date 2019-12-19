[Flashback] Belgian Zionist Paedophile Who Kidnapped And Murdered Children Planned To Abduct As Many Youngsters As He Could And Create An “Underground City” In An Abandoned Mineshaft…! — Mothman777’s Blog

Posted byStaśPosted inUncategorized

[Flashback] Belgian Zionist Paedophile Who Kidnapped And Murdered Children Planned To Abduct As Many Youngsters As He Could And Create An “Underground City” In An Abandoned Mineshaft…! (Photo) Comment by mothman777; And Belgian royalty was connected to him too. What turns them on is truly heavy, it seems to be a sickness running through European […]

via [Flashback] Belgian Zionist Paedophile Who Kidnapped And Murdered Children Planned To Abduct As Many Youngsters As He Could And Create An “Underground City” In An Abandoned Mineshaft…! — Mothman777’s Blog

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: