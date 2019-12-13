America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars Shouldn’t they recuse themselves when dealing with the Middle East? PHILIP GIRALDI • SEPTEMBER 19, 2017 Posted byStaśDecember 13, 2019Posted inJewish, Jewish Mafia, Philip Giraldi, Uncategorized, Unz America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars Shouldn’t they recuse themselves when dealing with the Middle East? PHILIP GIRALDI • SEPTEMBER 19, 2017 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts