CultureWars #LogosRising Open Letter to the French Canadian Bishops: E. Michael Jones and Co-Signer Vincent Benetar

Today, E. Michael Jones discusses the state of the Catholic Church in Canada with one of the Co-Signers of the Open Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church in French Canada. Article: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cat… (LifeSiteNews) – A group of young French-Canadian Catholic men are asking their bishops to teach the traditional faith and give the spiritual leadership they say is essential to combat the nihilistic culture that tempts many to despair. That includes allowing access to the traditional Latin Mass. Twenty-nine men between the ages of 18 to 44, including university students, a doctor and two lawyers, signed an open letter titled “We Ask for Faith: Open Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church in French Canada” Follow: https://t.me/culturewarsmag • Dr. E. Michael Jones is a world renowned and best-selling Catholic author, lecturer, and editor of Culture Wars magazine. His books include: 📕Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control: https://www.fidelitypress.org/libido-… 📗The Slaughter of Cities: Urban Renewal As Ethnic Cleansing: https://www.fidelitypress.org/slaught… 📘Barren Metal: Capitalism as the Conflict between Labor and Usury: https://www.fidelitypress.org/barren-… 📗 The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History https://www.fidelitypress.org/jewish-… 📚For a complete list of Dr. Jones’ books visit: http://www.FidelityPress.org Dr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine. http://culturewars.com/ http://fidelitypress.org/ *************************************************** Your support is essential to spreading the Word! You can help Culture Wars and E. Michael Jones continue to grow!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related