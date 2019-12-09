“You have to remember: Donald Trump wasn’t elected to fit in with these people – the political, intellectual class – to make them happy, or to become one of them. He was elected to break them. That’s apparently what he’s done” Scott Jennings CNN

Posted byStaśPosted inDeep State, Trump, Uncategorized

“You have to remember: Donald Trump wasn’t elected to fit in with these people – the political, intellectual class – to make them happy, or to become one of them. He was elected to break them. That’s apparently what he’s done”

 

Image result for deep state meme

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: