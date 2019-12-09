“You have to remember: Donald Trump wasn’t elected to fit in with these people – the political, intellectual class – to make them happy, or to become one of them. He was elected to break them. That’s apparently what he’s done” Scott Jennings CNN Posted byStaśDecember 9, 2019Posted inDeep State, Trump, Uncategorized “You have to remember: Donald Trump wasn’t elected to fit in with these people – the political, intellectual class – to make them happy, or to become one of them. He was elected to break them. That’s apparently what he’s done” Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts