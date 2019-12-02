‘Got some questions about Virginia Roberts’: Prince Andrew’s bombshell 5:50am email to Ghislaine Maxwell just hours after ‘trafficked slave’ said she had sex with the royal is uncovered by BBC probe Posted byStaśDecember 2, 2019Posted inJeffery Epstein, Uncategorized ‘Got some questions about Virginia Roberts’: Prince Andrew’s bombshell 5:50am email to Ghislaine Maxwell just hours after ‘trafficked slave’ said she had sex with the royal is uncovered by BBC probe Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts