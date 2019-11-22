The New American Communist Revolution is for real. If Trump falls Civil war and Revolution are on the horizon.

Blog of Staś

By Staś

The New American Communism has arrived. America’s elite has always been very communist.

Now the young people of American overwhelmingly want “Socialism”. They don’t know what it is but they want it.

Before you think the “new American Communism is harmless and will pay for your college debt. Think again. Remember the gulags. Rember WI and WWII remember the Stasi of East Germany and the Russian Revolution. The Katyn massacre Poland and the killing fields of Cambodia. It is all real and if Trump falls it could happen in the USA.

With the new high technology, this next communist revolution could be even worse.

Now keep in mind the new communism/socialism is different in American. It does not 100 % discourage materialism and wealth power. In fact, the left in the tech companies is greater than ever among young…