The New American Communist Revolution is for real. If Trump falls Civil war and Revolution are on the horizon.

Posted byStaśPosted inUncategorized

Blog of Staś

Image result for emma goldman AOC&quot;

By Staś

The New American Communism has arrived. America’s elite has always been very communist.

Now the young people of American overwhelmingly want “Socialism”. They don’t know what it is but they want it.

70% of millennials say they’d vote for a socialist

Before you think the “new American Communism is harmless and will pay for your college debt. Think again. Remember the gulags. Rember WI and WWII remember the Stasi of East Germany and the Russian Revolution. The Katyn massacre Poland and the killing fields of Cambodia. It is all real and if  Trump falls it could happen in the USA.

Image result for Big black book of communism&quot;

With the new high technology, this next communist revolution could be even worse.

Now keep in mind the new communism/socialism is different in American. It does not 100 % discourage materialism and wealth power. In fact, the left in the tech companies is greater than ever among young…

View original post 1,843 more words

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: