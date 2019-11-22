rosariofatima.wordpress.com

A picture of a 15-year-old boy standing alone with his crucifix and rosary held high as police in riot gear and LGBT protesters march toward him has gone viral.

The photo of brave schoolboy Jakub Baryła — standing in the middle of a street as rainbow-flag waving protesters march toward him with government police leading the way — is an awesome visual metaphor, perfectly depicting the very real threat of weaponized, politicized LGBT ideology against the children of the entire world.

This picture is worth more than 1,000 words.

Baryła stood his ground as the phalanx of heavily armed police bore down upon him. In the end, he was physically removed by police while still holding high his Crucifix and Rosary.

The drama occurred during an “Equality March” in Płock, Poland.

(more of this on: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/lone-boy-holds-crucifix-high-to-protest-lgbt-march-police-carry-him-away)