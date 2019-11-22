Indictment Against Head Of Burisma Reveals ‘Hunter Biden Was Receiving Payments From Money Raised Through Criminal Means, Siphoned, Laundered From Ukraine’ Posted byStaśNovember 22, 2019Posted inBurisma, Hunter Biden, Ukraine, Ukrainegate hoax, Uncategorized Indictment Against Head Of Burisma Reveals ‘Hunter Biden Was Receiving Payments From Money Raised Through Criminal Means, Siphoned, Laundered From Ukraine’ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts