Coop 2.0 Greg Hunter Weekly News Wrap-Up 11.21.19

MSM Propaganda Not News, Biden Troubles, Economic Update The mainstream media (MSM) has now gotten to the point that it cannot tell the truth, even though testimony in the Impeachment Coup 2.0 has not offered a single impeachable act by President Trump. Instead, the MSM reports Trump took bribes, when Congressional testimony says just the opposite. The MSM will never recover from being a propaganda arm of the Deep State and the Democrat Party. News for the Biden family has gone from bad to very bad as far as Ukraine goes. The owner of the energy company that Joe Biden’s son (Hunter) was working with in Ukraine was just indicted on a multi-billion dollar money laundering operation. Hunter Biden’s company allegedly received $16.5 million in what prosecutors claim was “gotten through criminal means and money laundering.” You wonder why the Dems are fighting so hard to get rid of President Trump. The economy is not doing as good as advertised, and the Fed knows it. Would it be pouring out $60 billion a month in QE (money printing) and pouring billions into the repo market every night if everything was going well? What’s going on? Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he talks about these stories and more in the Weekly News Wrap-Up. To Donate to USAWatchdog.com: https://usawatchdog.com/donations/ All kinks can be found on USAWatchdog.com:

