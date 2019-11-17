The New American Communist Revolution is for real. If Trump falls Civil war and Revolution are on the horizon.

By Staś

The New American Communism has arrived. America’s elite has always been very communist.

Now the young people of American overwhelmingly want “Socialism”. They don’t know what it is but they want it.

Before you think the “new American Communism is harmless and will pay for your college debt. Think again. Remember the gulags. Rember WI and WWII remember the Stasi of East Germany and the Russian Revolution. The Katyn massacre Poland and the killing fields of Cambodia. It is all real and if Trump falls it could happen in the USA.

With the new high technology, this next communist revolution could be even worse.

Now keep in mind the new communism/socialism is different in American. It does not 100 % discourage materialism and wealth power. In fact, the left in the tech companies is greater than ever among young people. So long as your far left pro-abortion pro LGBTQ and revel in left-wing jargon. You can be rich.

Caught disagreeing with the new American communist and you will be suppressed.

The young American left is getting even crazier. That is why everyone running for president in the DNC is a fruit cake gun grabber,

This new American communism is very emotional and very theatrical. AOC best exemplifies the new American communist movement. She is silly, fun and all smiles. AOC is all about identity politics she is Jewish and a POC (person of color) and she is out to get rid of Trump at any cost.

AOC is a Latina version of the Emma Goldman the anarchist Communist who had President McKinley assassinated. McKinley was very similar to President Trump in that he was a pro-American Pro-Business president.

Goldman is a beloved icon of the left. She was clearly behind the assassination of McKinley and they eventually let her go. Just like the mentor of Obama Bill Ayers.

American has long had a strong thread of communist power within it.

But notice how they are all for war except for Tulsi Gabbard. War is the goal so why not attack the enemies of Isreal and rule the minds of the youth at home?

The rich men in the world are almost all sophisticated left-leaning. George Soros is all about left-wing social engineering and war and revolution.

The Jewish intellectuals who push for war are all fake “neoconservatives and neoliberals secretly all want to fulfill the war-making requirements of the Torah/OT Bible or the Talmud.

So Joshua subdued the whole region, including the hill country, the Negev, the western foothills and the mountain slopes, together with all their kings. He left no survivors. He totally destroyed all who breathed, just as the LORD, the God of Israel, had commanded. Joshua 10:40

They often hide their communist roots or sometimes revel that they are more comfortable referring to themself in leftist terms. it is for them a better cover story and makes for good talking points with the phony leftist intellectual world.

When it comes to Trump they can switch to the left fast.

Irving Kristol was a Trotskyist; before he was a “neocon” Bill Kristol his son follows in his fathers’ footsteps pushing for war and endlessly attacking Trump who prefers business over war.

Another example, Robert Kagan “prefers the term “liberal interventionist” to describe himself.”

To speak honestly he is a “Jewish” warmonger. Please note one of the first things Trump did as President was to fire Kagan’s warmonger wife victoria Nuland.

Kagan via Wikipedia:

Robert Kagan ( ; born September 26, 1958) is a neoconservative[1][2][3] American historian and foreign-policy commentator. Kagan, however, prefers the term “liberal interventionist” to describe himself.[4]

A co-founder of the neoconservative Project for the New American Century,[5][6][7] he is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.[8] Kagan has been a foreign policy adviser to U.S. Republican presidential candidates as well as Democratic administrations via the Foreign Affairs Policy Board. He writes a monthly column on world affairs for The Washington Post, and is a contributing editor at The New Republic. Kagan left the Republican Party in 2016 due to what he described Donald Trump as a “fascist“,[9] and endorsed Hillary Clinton.

America is still even now a Republic and the system developed by the great founding fathers of the USA has kept America somewhat free.

Now let me stop here. I am aware that Judaic Power controls the left and right. And this is very important I concede that there is a huge push for global business and “free trade” world wide.

To me, if you look close enough the true goal is a total Biblical inspired take over of the world. To fulfill this goal both the capitalist and communist systems have been employed.

That is why we see the most insane rebellion in the history of US politics against the popularist. President Donald J. Trump.

Furthermore, the totalitarian side of both Jewish capitalism and far-left socialism all can lead the masses int war for the world Judaic empire.

At the end of the day war, civil war and revolution mean death for the gentile.

Do they believe in it? Is it a cover for their own wealth? Jews are overwhelmingly DNC voters. If many of the Jewish neoconservatives are secret Trotskyists.

But the elite of the US and Europe the “intellectuals” very much favor the left.

But the Communist “American” government and their friend Uncle Joe Stalin won big in WWII.

The communist won WWII. As well as the Jewish and some American evangelical lovers of Isreal and the Bible because Isreal stole Palestine back shortly after WWII in 1948.

Everyone was happy except for Poland and East Germany and the millions of dead people who died for nothing in WWII.

Hollywood and powerful government and academic people in America made a lot of money in the 1950s. but they thought of themselves as communist or socialist.

The list of communist spies, scientists, artists, and intellectuals and to America is long.

NSA codebreakers revealed that the US government was riddled with the communist.

Venona was a top-secret U.S. effort to gather and decrypt messages sent in the 1940s by agents of what is now called the KGB and the GRU, the Soviet military intelligence agency.

The idea that Senator McCarthy was wrong and that he was on a “witch hunt is simply wrong. The American government and the American elite has long been very communist.

To be an “intellectual” in America is to be a communist.

Do not forget Mcarthy was run out of office. The Senate voted him out

Look what is happening to Roger Stone, General Flynn, and Paul Manifort and Trump and his family. They have run up against the American communist deep state clique.

Despite McCarthy’s acquittal of misconduct in the Schine matter, the Army–McCarthy hearings ultimately became the main catalyst in McCarthy’s downfall from political power. … On December 2, 1954, the Senate voted 67–22 to censure McCarthy, effectively eradicating his influence, though not expelling him from office.

They may be very rich but they push communists’ ideas endlessly.

I do not deny that the “Jewish power” control the left and right and the capitalist and communist.

Nevertheless, the intelligence of the USA and EU is very communist.

The DNC is shifting very hard left. They will more than likely lose to Trump in 2020 because they are only running on “identity politics”

But after that who knows? The youth of America are saying that they want socialism.

Social Engineering is getting more sophisticated and it no involves mind manipulation by use of the so-called social media.

And the fake news is now very high tech. You might say we have entered the age of “tecno-communism.”

For now, the USA and EU are transforming into high tech police states the Stalin could on;y dream of.

Sanders, Warren, and AOC are very communist. More of these types will continue to develop more power in the US and in Europe.

It was looking like popularism was making a comeback under Trump and Brexit. And this may happen who knows?

But right now nothing seems to be slowing the hard turn to the left by the youth of the western world.

Often the left will say the USSR the Soviet system was not real communism. That is a lie that was communism.

Keep in mind there is really no such thing as communism. Communism is Judaism. As the late Elizebeth Dilling pointed out.

Do some men want communism and socialism to be for the good of mankind? I suppose so.

One of the men who were central to the formation of one might call the backlash against “Jewish Capitalism” was Mikhail Bakunin. Bakunin who was more genuine in his pursuits for workers’ rights and who was a gentile warned that Marxism was nothing but a setup.

Bakunin 19th c. Russian revolutionary. was a gentile revolutionary and it could be said that he also was quite hostile to western Christian society. However, he warned that the Jews were in control of the money world, the capitalist world but they would also dominate communism. That communism is quite fake and dominated by the wealthy Jews.

Bakunin is quoted extensively in this important passage from Antizion: A Survey of Commentary on Organized Jewry by Leading Personalities Through the Ages – 1985. by William Grimstad

Marx is a Jew and is surrounded by a crowd of little, more or less intelligent, scheming, agile, speculating Jews, just as Jews are everywhere, commercial and banking agents, writers, politicians, correspondents for newspapers of all

shades; in short, literary brokers, just as they are financial brokers, with one foot in the bank and the other in the socialist movement, and their arses sitting upon the German press. They have grabbed hold of all newspapers, and you can imagine what a nauseating literature is the outcome of it.

Now this entire Jewish world, which constitutes an exploiting sect, a people of leeches, a voracious parasite, closely and intimately connected with one another, regardless not only of frontiers but of political differences as well – this Jewish world is today largely at the disposal of Marx or Rothschild. I am sure that, on the one hand, the Rothschilds appreciate the merits of Marx, and that on the other hand,

Marx feels an instinctive inclination and a great respect for the Rothschilds. This may seem strange. What could there be in common between communism and high finance? Ho ho! The communism of Marx seeks a strong state centralization, and where this exists there must inevitably exist a state central bank, and where this exists, there the parasitic Jewish nation, which speculates upon the labor of the people, will always find the means for its existence…

In reality, this would be for the proletariat a barrack regime, under which the workingmen and the working women, converted into a uniform mass, would rise, fall asleep, work and live at the beat of the drum; the privilege of ruling would be in the hands of the skilled and the learned, with a wide scope left for profitable crooked deals carried on by the Jews, who would be attracted by -the enormous extension of the international speculations of the national banks… (Polémique contre les Juifs)

This startling piece of prediction is particularly impressive to those who have observed the Soviet scene and noticed its strange relationship with capitalist financiersoverwhelmingly Jewish-since the revolution. The line runs

from Olof Aschberg, self-described “Bolshevik banker” who ferried to Trotsky the huge sums raised for the revolution by financiers in Europe and America, to Armand Hammer in the 1970s, who has specialized in multimillion-dollar trade concessions with the now supposedly ‘anti-Semitic’ commissars.