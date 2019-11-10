Review of Adolf Hitler: Enemy of the German People by Michael A. Hoffman II

By Staś

Revisionist scholar Michael A. Hoffman II has split with fellow revisionists over Hitler. He has written a fascinating book, Adolf Hitler: Enemy of the German People.

It is my understanding that some fellow Germans have been angered with Hoffman for his hard criticism of Hitler.

In Adolf Hitler: Enemy of the German People. Hoffman goes off on Hitler. I agree with much of what Hoffman has to say. Hitler’s attack on Russia was suicide. Hitler was the worst thing that ever happened to the German people.

Hitler was a man of war.

Michel Collins Piper was indeed one of my favorite writers. As far as I know, he was more or less a fan of Hitler. As was JFK I might add. I think I may have disagreed with Piper and agreed with Hoffman on Hitler.

I am a huge fan of Piper. But it is not sycophantic. Piper earned my admiration through brilliant writing and hard research and I would never dismiss him over a disagreement on one aspect of history.

Same for Mr. Hoffman of coarse.

Hoffman brings out Hitler’s connection to the occult which was very real. He demonstrates how Hitler was insane to tackle Russia.

That Hitler was obsessed with the occult created Super Aryan man. That he and the inner core of his crew disliked Christianity and embraced occultism.

The Black magic of Hitler’s occultism Hoffman explains is just as bad if not worse then the Talmud and Kabbalah.

Hoffman argues it was all over with Operation Typhoon I agree but would add the Russians lost as well. It was goy vs. goy. No one “won”. The Germans killed so many Russians it is hard to call it a victory. It was a set up on both sides.

Hoffman attacks the idea that Hitler was forced to attack Russia. This point I think could be debated.

I would contend that both Russia and German were wrong to attack Poland and they both committed war crimes in doing so,

Hitler underestimated the Slaves. Both the Russians and the Germans were guilty of numerous war crimes against Poland.

The Polish case against Hitler’s war crimes is strong and often dismissed 100 percent by fans of Hitler.

Before the war broke up Polish officials warned about trouble and it is my understanding they were dismissed by the world media and labeled “antisemitic”

Hitler’s generals called for a retreat and he told them to push on. Suicide. After reading this book one would agree with Hoffman destroyed the German people.

No one dared question, Hitler. Some in the German military knew that it was impossible to conquer Russia. Not because they were not fantastic soldiers. They were outnumbered, they were too far from home and Russia was just too big and too cold.

Hoffman points out that:

“Hitler harbored the unshakable belief that his armies would defeat Stalin’s empire by the end of the summer of 1941.”

WWII was unwinnable for German particularly when the Americans entered the war.

I would add that although he was beating the hell out of the British. Hitler was also unable to finish them off. Backed by some Polish piolets that we’re able to escape the RAF held the Germans off. And if the Germans were able to even set foot in England they would have lost too many men taking that island.

Hitler hatted the Slaves and he liked the British. He made yet another fatal flaw in not finishing them off at Dunkirk.

The stories about the German Army were true they attract without the proper winter clothing.

The battles at the eastern front were the worst in human history. Hitler should have never gone in there it was suicide.

Hoffman breaks down other mistakes and myths about the Hitler cult. That he replaced Jewish Usury banks with his own gentile banks that practiced the same thing.

Hoffman makes an excellent case against Hitler.

Where I would disagree with Hoffman is his intense need to defend the Old Testament.

He more or less one of the worst things about Hitler and is occult obsessed NAZI group was they rejected the OT.

Are the pagan gods of the Reich more bloodthirsty then Yahweh?

Moses is the savior of the Jewish people in the OT the Torah> Was he not a warrior and magic-user. Dare I say a killer?

Happy the one who takes and dashes Your little ones against the rock!

Psalm 137:9

Hoffman says that Christ defended the OT hundreds of times. The law. I would contend that Christ was murdered by “the law”/

All Gentiles are killed by the laws of the OT. The Talmud and Kabbalah are inspired by the Torah, not against it.

I wonder if Hoffman included so much pro-OT passages because he was upset in part at The Ugly Truth blog? Or this one?

What did Christ say about the god of the OT?

You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

John 8:44

In my opinion, the entire war was a setup. Battles and battle plans were all limes meant to prolong the war and keep the gentiles killing one another.

I want to say I am tired of the Russian the Polish and the German people must at all cost see WWII for what it was. A huge mistake of pure evil

In defense of the Germans Judea declared war on them as well as Japan.

But I agree with Hoffman on Hitler he was the worst thing to ever happen to Germany.

This might have been different if Józef Piłsudsk of Poland had not died. There are a thousand other factors.

I would recommend VK Clark’s books on Hitler. For another perhaps even more suppressed POV. Her detailed arguments for and against Hitler are often groundbreaking as well, In any case, despite my different views of the OT then MH I strongly recommend Adolf Hitler: Enemy of the German People.

In closing via Wikipedia here is the alleged plan of Hitler. A good one I suppose, but one that had no chance.

“Everything I undertake is directed against the Russians. If the West is too stupid and blind to grasp this, then I want to settle for an agreement with the Russians, beat the West and then make their defeat turn against the Soviet Union with all my forces. I need Ukraine so that they can not starve us out, as happened in the last.

Hitler 11 August 1939