RT #news CrossTalk: Deep state rising

The good news – if you like and use the term the ‘deep state’ you are no longer deemed a conspiracy theorist. The bad news – the ‘deep state’ is very real and powerful, and a danger to the democratic process. The ‘deep state’ as the fourth branch of government is a disastrous concept. CrossTalking with Ben Swann, Christopher Metzler, and George Szamuely. Listen to this episode: https://soundcloud.com/rttv/sets/cros… Subscribe to RT! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwv… RT LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFAcq…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related