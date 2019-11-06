#RT #news CrossTalk: Deep state rising

Posted byStaśPosted inDeep State, Peter Lavelle, Russia Today, Uncategorized

The good news – if you like and use the term the ‘deep state’ you are no longer deemed a conspiracy theorist. The bad news – the ‘deep state’ is very real and powerful, and a danger to the democratic process. The ‘deep state’ as the fourth branch of government is a disastrous concept. CrossTalking with Ben Swann, Christopher Metzler, and George Szamuely. Listen to this episode: https://soundcloud.com/rttv/sets/cros… Subscribe to RT! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwv… RT LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFAcq…

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: