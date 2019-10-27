Little Noticed Whistleblower Story From August 2018 Involving ONA Director, Col. James Baker, Takes On Greater Significance In The Wake Of Flynn Filing

Posted byStaśPosted inFlynn, Michael Flynn, Uncategorized

Little Noticed Whistleblower Story From August 2018 Involving ONA Director, Col. James Baker, Takes On Greater Significance In The Wake Of Flynn Filing

Image result for general flynn"

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: