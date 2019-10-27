Little Noticed Whistleblower Story From August 2018 Involving ONA Director, Col. James Baker, Takes On Greater Significance In The Wake Of Flynn Filing Posted byStaśOctober 27, 2019Posted inFlynn, Michael Flynn, Uncategorized Little Noticed Whistleblower Story From August 2018 Involving ONA Director, Col. James Baker, Takes On Greater Significance In The Wake Of Flynn Filing Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts