Shadow government and major unrest? Kevin Shipp – You Need to Understand there is a Crisis Coming

Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp is not worried about government kicking down your door. He worries about out of control civilians going on a rampage. Shipp says, “You need to understand there is a crisis coming. There is war in Washington. There is war in the streets between the two cultural factions, and people need to protect themselves. I am not that concerned about government black booted thugs breaking into our houses. What I am concerned about is roving gangs of thugs hitting a fevered pitch breaking into homes, killing people and taking their things. That’s where we are heading. People have got to understand they have to protect themselves. The best way to do that is plan ahead. No one knows when this is going to happen . . . point is people need to be preparing now for this because it is coming.” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with former CIA Officer and counter-terrorism expert Kevin Shipp. Donations: https://usawatchdog.com/donations/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related