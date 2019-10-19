The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations Podcast: Rise and Kill First, An Interview With Dr. Ronen Bergman

New York Times Bestselling Author Ronen Bergman sits down with Stratfor Chief Security Officer Fred Burton in this episode of the Stratfor Podcast to discuss his latest book, Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations. Bergman’s book, described as the first definitive history of the Mossad, Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces’ targeted killing programs, is the result of seven years of research and over a thousand interviews with the people responsible for leading and carrying out those programs. Read our latest analysis on this topic and more at Stratfor Worldview.

