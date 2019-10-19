The “Movement” has failed while Trump succeeds

Blog of Staś

By Staś

Many in the truth movement believe it is all over. Trump fired General Flynn in error and it’s all over, or ‘Trump was a puppet of the Jewish power to begin with’.

Well I miss General Flynn also. Yet Trump continues. (His son tweeted about Pizzagate let him go.)

Deal maker Trump makes a mistake and then he moves on.

Many prominent figures in the so-called ‘alternative media’ (alternative to what, we should ask?) have turned on Trump. They have surrendered. They are convinced he is a sell out or a puppet being marionetted by his Jewish son in law.