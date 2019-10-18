Ep. 1090 Big Cracks Emerge in the Latest Hoax. The Dan Bongino Show 10/17/2019.

For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/ep-1090-big-crack… Learn more about Brickhouse Nutrition at http://brickhousenutrition.com/dan In this episode, I address the devastating testimony on the Hill which dismantled the latest liberal anti-Trump hoax. I also address the fallout from the Democrats’ disastrous CNN debate. Finally, I address explosive new revelations in the witch-hunt against Michael Flynn. Please subscribe to the podcast at: iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t… Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/dan-bongino Android: http://subscribeonandroid.com/feeds.s…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related