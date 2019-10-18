Ep. 1090 Big Cracks Emerge in the Latest Hoax. The Dan Bongino Show 10/17/2019.

Posted byStaśPosted inDan Bongino, Flynn, Michael Flynn, Trump, Uncategorized

For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/ep-1090-big-crack… Learn more about Brickhouse Nutrition at http://brickhousenutrition.com/dan In this episode, I address the devastating testimony on the Hill which dismantled the latest liberal anti-Trump hoax. I also address the fallout from the Democrats’ disastrous CNN debate. Finally, I address explosive new revelations in the witch-hunt against Michael Flynn. Please subscribe to the podcast at: iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t… Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/dan-bongino Android: http://subscribeonandroid.com/feeds.s…

 

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: