MANPOWER GUIDANCE FOR ACTIVATION AND DEACTIVATION OF RESERVE COMPONENT MARINES ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES

R 031419Z OCT 19

MARADMIN 550/19

MSGID/GENADMIN/CMC WASHINGTON DC MRA MP//

SUBJ/MANPOWER GUIDANCE FOR ACTIVATION AND DEACTIVATION OF RESERVE COMPONENT (RC) MARINES ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES//

REF/A/DOC/PPO/15MAY2019//

REF/B/DOC/TITLE 10 USC/31DEC2011//

REF/C/DOC/TITLE 42 USC/01APR2013//

REF/D/DOC/SECDEF/07MAR2013//

REF/E/DOC/SECNAV/17JUL2012//

REF/F/DOC/PPO/20DEC2013//

REF/G/MSG/PPO/07AUG2018//

REF/H/DOC/DODI/07JUN2016//

REF/I/DOC/MRA/02MAY2011//

REF/J/JOINT TRAVEL REGULATIONS//

REF/K/DOC/MRA/27OCT2009//

REF/L/DOC/DODI/31MAY2013//

REF/M/DOC/SECNAV/11DEC2018//

REF/N/DOC/MRA/19MAY2009//

REF/O/DOC/MRA/01MAY2018//

REF/P/DOC/MRA/14JUL2000//

REF/Q/DOC/MRA/15MAR2018//

NARR/REF A IS MCO 3440.7C MARINE CORPS ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES IN DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES (DSCA). REF B IS TITLE 10 U.S.C., §12304a, ARMY RESERVE, NAVY RESERVE, MARINE CORPS RESERVE, AND AIR FORCE RESERVE: ORDER TO ACTIVE DUTY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE IN RESPONSE TO A MAJOR DISASTER OR EMERGENCY. REF C IS THE ROBERT T. STAFFORD DISASTER RELIEF AND EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE ACT, PUBLIC LAW 93-288, AS AMENDED, TITLE 42 U.S.C., CHAPTER 68. REF D IS A SECDEF MEMO THAT DELEGATES AUTHORITY TO ACTIVATE RC MEMBERS TO SERVICE SECRETARIES. REF E IS AN UNDER SECNAV MEMO ESTABLISHING DEPARTMENT OF NAVY POLICY AND PROCEDURES FOR UTILIZING TITLE 10 U.S.C., §12304a. REF F IS MCO 3000.19B TOTAL FORCE MOBILIZATION, ACTIVATION, INTEGRATION, AND DEACTIVATION PLAN (MAID-P). REF G IS MARINE CORPS DSCA STANDING EXORD. REF H IS DODI 1235.12, ACCESSING THE RESERVE COMPONENT. REF I IS MCO 1040.R35 RESERVE CAREER RETENTION AND DEVELOPMENT MANUAL. REF J IS THE JOINT TRAVEL REGULATIONS. REF K IS MCO 1800.11, POLICY AND PROCEDURES FOR RC MEMBER SERVICE BEYOND 16 YEARS OF ACTIVE DUTY SERVICE. REF L IS DODI 1341.13, POST-9/11 GI BILL, INCORPORATING CHANGE 1 DATED 12 JULY 2018. REF M IS SECNAV MEMO ESTABLISHING DEPARTMENT OF NAVY POLICY FOR REEMPLOYMENT PROTECTIONS FOR NAVY AND MARINE CORPS MILITARY PERSONNEL. REF N IS MCO 1050.3J REGULATIONS FOR LEAVE, LIBERTY, AND ADMINISTRATIVE ABSENCE. REF O IS MCO 1610.7A PERFORMANCE EVALUATION SYSTEM. REF P IS MCO P1070.12K INDIVIDUAL RECORDS ADMINISTRATION MANUAL. REF Q IS MCO 1001R.1L WITH CHANGE 1 MARINE CORPS RESERVE ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGEMENT MANUAL.//

POC/MPO-60/COMM 703-784-9358/9585//

GENTEXT/RMKS/1. Purpose. This MARADMIN cancels MARADMIN 300/14. In accordance with (IAW) REF A, this MARADMIN provides guidance for the activation of Reserve Component (RC) Marines under §12304a, Title 10, U.S. Code, following a request for Federal assistance in response to a major disaster or emergency within the United States. Requests for Federal assistance will come with little warning. As required, the Marine Corps must rapidly mobilize RC units and personnel IAW this MARADMIN in order to respond to threats in the Homeland.

2. Background

2.A. Per REF B, if a Governor requests Federal assistance in responding to a major disaster or emergency (as those terms are defined in §102 of REF C) the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) may, without the consent of the member affected, order any unit, and any member not assigned to a unit organized to serve as a unit, of the Marine Corps Reserve to active duty for a continuous period of not more than 120 days to respond to the Governor’s request.

2.B. IAW REF D, and as implemented in REF E, SECDEF delegated §12304a activation authority to the Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) for mobilizations of 30 days or less. SECNAV’s delegated authority may be exercised only after:

2.B.1. A Governor requests Federal assistance in responding to a declaration of a major disaster or emergency;

2.B.2. When directed by the President in support of (ISO) a request for assistance (RFA) from a primary Federal department or agency; or,

2.B.3. A request for forces (RFF) from the responsible Combatant Commander.

2.C. A Commander’s Immediate Response Authority to save lives, prevent human suffering, or mitigate great property damage within the United States is set forth in REF A. Commanders shall comply with REF A, this MARADMIN, and any supplemental direction provided by higher headquarters.

3. Process. Upon SECDEF or SECNAV decision to invoke §12304a authority pursuant to REF A or REF D, activation process is as follows:

3.A. Selected Marine Corps Reserve (SMCR) unit

3.A.1. In response to Joint Staff validated RFA or RFF, SMCR units may be identified by Deputy Commandant Plans, Policies, and Operations (DC PPO) (POC) for sourcing through the Global Force Management (GFM) process.

3.A.2. Upon sourcing determination, §12304a activation packages prepared by DC PPO are submitted to SECNAV.

3.A.3. DC PPO (POC) nominated SMCR units, along with the Secretarial approved §12304a activation orders, are submitted to the Joint Staff for ordering by SECDEF via the Global Force Management Allocation Plan.

3.A.4. Deputy Commandant Manpower and Reserve Affairs (DC MRA), after consulting with Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASN(MRA)) and other Headquarters Marine Corps agencies, releases any additional manpower policy guidance specific to the contingency to include Crisis Code and Unique Identifier.

3.A.5. DC PPO, in coordination with Commander, Marine Forces Command (COMMARFORCOM), directs Commander, Marine Forces Reserve (COMMARFORRES) to activate designated units via naval message, after the appropriate DoD decision.

3.A.6. IAW this message and amplifying guidance provided by DC MRA, the activation process at appropriate home training centers (HTC) is completed in preparation for follow-on movement.

3.A.7. A USMCR commanding officer activation report similar to the example within REF F will be released via naval message to announce activation is complete.

3.B. Marine Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer (EPLO). REF A establishes Marine EPLO missions and functions, command relationships, and request and activation procedures.

3.B.1. IAW REF F and REF G, USNORTHCOM and USINDOPACOM requests EPLO activation through its USMC service component, Marine Forces North (MARFORNORTH) and Marine Forces Pacific (MARFORPAC). EPLOs are IMAs for the routing of Marine Resource Order Writing Service (MROWS) approvals.

3.B.2. MARFORNORTH/MARFORPAC submits §12304a activation request to DC MRA (Manpower Management Integration Branch (MMIB-2)) for SECNAV decision to involuntarily activate the individual EPLO Marines.

3.B.3. After SECNAV authorizes activation, DC MRA (MMIB-2) initiates and fund approves MROWS orders.

3.B.4. The Marine’s parent command will authenticate the MROWS orders. COMMARFORRES authenticates MROWS orders for SMCR and IRR Marines and OpSponsors authenticate MROWS orders for IMA Marines.

3.B.5. MARFORNORTH/MARFORPAC provides reporting instructions relating to their duties. The Marine Corps Operations Center is notified upon completion of EPLO activation by DC MRA (MMIB-2) to DC PPO (POC).

3.B.6. Unless prohibited by SECDEF, an EPLO may volunteer under Title 10 U.S.C., §12301(d) authority in lieu of activation under §12304a to allow for a rapid response during the initial phases of the event. Funding source remains the same but benefits may differ.

3.C. Individual Augments (IA).

3.C.1. Global sourcing requests cannot be considered by DC MRA due to rapid deployment required to prevent loss of life and nonapplicability of dwell.

3.C.2. COMMARFORNORTH/COMMARFORPAC should consider using on hand Active Component (AC) and Active Reserve (AR) personnel to meet immediate IA requirements.

3.C.3. RC personnel can be sourced from the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) or Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) program with the involuntary activation authority residing with SECNAV and SECDEF. Send requests to activate RC individual personnel to DC MRA (MMIB-2) via Marine Corps Force Augmentation Process System (MCFAPS). DC MRA (MMIB-2) initiates and fund approves MROWS orders for IMA and IRR Marines, and the RC Marines’ parent command authenticates orders.

3.C.4. DC MRA may order a Marine reservist to active duty with the Marine’s consent pursuant to §12301(d). COMMARFORRES coordinates voluntary requests to activate and forwards requests utilizing the process within para 3.C.3. If individual SMCR volunteers are approved by COMMARFORRES and authorized by SECNAV to activate, DC MRA (MMIB-2) will coordinate with COMMARFORRES(G-1) to have the SMCR Marine’s parent command initiate MROWS orders and DC MRA (MMIB-2) will fund approve. Parent command will authenticate.

4. Actions.

4.A. DC PPO.

4.A.1. IAW REF F, release CMC notice of intent to activate ISO DSCA that includes applicable command relationships.

4.A.2. ICW MARFORCOM, determine appropriate sourcing for identified requirements and coordinate with SECNAV for activation approval if RC unit sourcing identified.

4.A.3. Coordinate with DC MRA and Deputy Commandant, Programs and Resources (DC PR) for feasibility of support for funding requirements.

4.A.4. If required, coordinate SECDEF waiver of 30 day notification for mobilizations in excess of 30 days.

4.B. DC PR.

4.B.1. Coordinate with DC PPO for submission of budget requests.

4.B.2. Provide activation funding controls to DC MRA prior to approval of MROWS.

4.B.3. Issue Special Interest Code (SIC) guidance for proper accounting of requirements.

4.C. DC MRA.

4.C.1. Coordinate funding letter requirements for associated appropriation data with DC PR.

4.C.2. Confirm type activation status, crisis event code, associated Unique Identifier, and PERSTEMPO start date.

4.C.3. Ensure coordination is conducted with MARFORPAC and MARFORNORTH regarding the expected or planned RC IA mobilizations either in a voluntary or involuntary status.

4.C.4. Generate mobilization Monitored Command Codes (MCC) and Reporting Unit Codes (RUC) if needed.

4.C.5. Release naval message that consolidates any additional contingency specific activation information.

4.C.6. As required, act on delegated SECNAV authorities for volunteer mobilization orders under §12301(d) for the initial 72 hour Immediate Response Authority period IOT facilitate a rapid time-sensitive response. If SECDEF authorizes DSCA for a major disaster or emergency, the Service retains the authority to determine, based on operational and fiscal requirements, the type Title 10 voluntary or involuntary authority for MROWS orders to be utilized to support the DSCA event. §12301(d) authorities can be used for pre-positioning activities as part of the Immediate Response period, as well as carried forward through the actual DSCA.

4.C.7. Should a §12304a request for Marine EPLO activations be submitted, DC MRA (MMIB-2) will coordinate with SECNAV as requested by MARFORNORTH or MARFORPAC.

4.D. COMMARFORCOM.

4.D.1. IAW REF A, coordinate the identification and sourcing of applicable RC capabilities for execution of DSCA missions as assigned.

4.D.2. IAW REF F, process and forward to PPO (POC) all requisite MARFORRES provided unit mobilization data.

4.E. COMMARFORNORTH and COMMARFORPAC. Review operational requirements and if required, submit RFF for additional units IAW GFM process or MCFAPS for individuals.

4.F. COMMARFORRES.

4.F.1. IAW par 3.a.(5) activate appropriate units, based on the appropriate DoD designated decision authority.

4.F.2. Submit requests to activate SMCR IA volunteers to DC MRA (MMIB-2) via MCFAPS.

4.F.3. IAW REF F, initiate requests to activate Navy personnel assigned to units.

4.F.4. Initiate, fund approve, and authenticate SMCR unit Member’s 12304a MROWS orders.

4.F.5. Initiate and authenticate MROWS orders for SMCR individuals who volunteer for IA requirements.

4.F.6. Deploy activated SMCR personnel from HTC to the designated gaining command.

4.G. Operational Sponsors.

4.G.1. Submit requests to activate additional IMA to DC MRA (MMIB-2) in MCFAPS, with comprehensive justification if not an EPLO Marine.

4.G.2. Authenticate MROWS orders and provide reporting instructions.

5. Coordinating instructions.

5.A. Per REF H, mobilization-to-dwell ratios will not be considered for §12304a activations in either pre or post activation decisions.

5.B. Marines pending mandatory retirement will not be extended, but will retire as scheduled.

5.C. Marines pending involuntary separations (administrative separation/disciplinary action) will not be activated.

5.D. Retention.

5.D.1. Enlisted members without an end of current contract date that encompasses projected contingency period will not be activated. Requests for extensions can be submitted IAW REF I.

5.D.2. If a Marine has a mandatory removal date established, activation orders must end NLT 30 days prior.

5.E. Permanent Change of Station (PCS), Temporary Duty (TDY), Separation (SEP) Orders.

5.E.1. AC and AR Marines with subject orders will execute orders.

5.E.2. Concurrent TDY outside scope of the contingency is not authorized.

5.F. IAW REF J, if orders are executed from a Place Entered Active Duty (PLEAD), other than the primary residence, transportation allowances are authorized from the PLEAD to the duty location, and return to the PLEAD or primary residence. Beginning travel at a PLEAD other than primary residence may result in loss or reduction of transportation allowances.

5.G. For RC personnel with 16 or more years of total active duty service, refer to REF K for policies and procedures. However, due to the rapid nature of a DSCA event, those RC Marines requiring High Active Duty Time waivers and Waivers of Sanctuary Eligibility will not be considered, unless the DC MRA has already acted upon a prior request and the future period of duty is already contained within the approved timeframe of the prior High Active Duty Time request.

5.H. Per REF B, in no case shall mobilization exceed 120 days, to include individual skills training required for employment, and leave. Extensions in excess of 120 days for the purpose of using earned leave cannot be authorized.

5.I. In order to streamline activation where possible and IAW REF E, dental screenings ICW activation of Selected Reserve Marines are not required. However, current Physical Health Assessments (PHA) are required. MROWS hardholds for expired PHA will not be lifted. Current PHA must be reflected in Marine Corps Total Force System (MCTFS) IOT activate Marines. For Marines known to be not deployable, disqualifying issues must be resolved before involuntary orders can be issued.

5.J. MCTFS Actions.

5.J.1. Mobilized for a period of 1-30 days

5.J.1.A. Report TTC 801 000 COMPL ACDUTRA (_)TO(_)TYPE(_)FLAG(_). The process by which a reserve member receives basic pay and crediting of retirement points during a period of active duty for 30-days or less is through the use of the In Progress Payment (IPP).

5.J.1.B. Use type code of D3 when reporting TTC 801 000 under this authority.

5.J.1.C. Report TTC 887 003 RETRO CRISIS CODE ___ TO ___ RUC ___as applicable with the final IPP. MCTFS table 43 (‘crisis event code’) requires update before the aforementioned can be reported.

5.J.1.D. Orders issued for 1-30 days do not allow the member to be joined to any RUC/MCC. All payments are provided via IPP unit diary entries.

5.J.2. Mobilized for a period of 31-120 days

5.J.2.A. IMA and SMCR Unit/Det Members: Report TTC 826 001 [_] MOB MCC [_] TO MCC [_] EAS [_] MDAY [_] ACT STAT [_] EXEC ORDER [_] CRISIS CD UNIQ ID [_]

5.J.2.B. IRR: Report 826 000 MOB SEL MCC(_) CMDMCC(_)EAS(_)MDAY(_)ACT STATUS(_)EXEC ORDER(_)CRISIS CD UNIQ ID (_) IAW the MCTFSPRIUM.

5.J.2.C. Use activation status code of ZP when reporting TTC 826 000 under this authority.

5.J.3. REF F provides a list of unit diary entries pertinent to activation. Due to quick response requirements and short-duration of activation, premobilization audits are encouraged when feasible, but not required in order to eliminate pay related issues (e.g. the addition of family members and BAH).

5.J.4. Units are reminded to ensure Marines maintain current Records of Emergency Data, Next of Kin information and Family Care Plans via Marine Online.

5.J.5. Units are reminded to ensure Marines maintain their Servicemembers Group Life Insurance via MilConnect.

5.J.6. COMMARFORRES will complete all IPP unit diary requirements for activations of 30-days or less and will execute transfer actions for activations of 31-days or more.

5.K. Entitlements (read in three columns).

Entitlement: Orders 1-30 days: Orders 31-120 days:

BAH BAH-I (Note 1) BAH-I

BAS (Note 2) Yes Yes

Per Diem (Note 3) Yes Yes

Tricare MBR MBR&Dependents

Tricare TAMP-180 No Yes

Leave No Yes

Post 9/11 GIB See Note 4 See Note 4

USERRA See Note 5 See Note 5

Reduced Age Retirement See Note 6 See Note 6

Note 1: IAW REF J, service members on duty ISO a contingency are entitled to BAH-I. MCTFS does not support the reporting of BAH-I for periods of active duty for 30-days or less. Upon completion of the period of duty, a NAVMC 11116 must be submitted to check the BAH-II automatically credited with the IPP submissions and payment of BAH-I at the zip code locality rate of the Marine’s primary residence. Note 2: Partial BAS checkage as required for periods of duty identified as “duty in the field” conditions. Note 3: If duty location is outside of reasonable commuting distance from the Marine’s primary residence and the Marine is not commuting daily. Note 4: An individual who serves an aggregate of at least 90 days on active duty, which may include service under §12304a or §12301(d), is entitled to Post-9/11 GI Bill educational assistance. Per REF L, policies and procedures are presented and updated at https:benefits.va.gov/gibill/. Note 5: Periods of uniformed service performed under §12304a authority is exempt from the five-year service limitation of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) found in Title 38 U.S.C., §4312(c). Per REF M, voluntary service performed under §12301(d) ISO DSCA is not exempt service under the USERRA unless the ASN (MRA) determines the service is ISO a critical mission. Note 6: IAW REF B, active duty service under §12304a qualifies for reduced age retirement.

5.L. Accrued leave shall be administered IAW REF N and the Department of Defense Financial Management Regulation.

5.M. Base funds, Military Personnel Marine Corps (MPMC) and Operations and Maintenance, Marine Corps (O&MMC) will be used for activation under §12304a authority. See REF G for additional funding related capturing and reporting requirements

5.N. Pay.

5.N.1. 1-30 days: Members on orders 30 days or less will be paid via IPP.

5.N.2. 31-120 days: Members on orders exceeding 30 days will be transferred to active duty and receive pay the first and fifteenth of each month. Final payment will be via NAVMC 11060.

5.N.3. Advance of pay and allowances not authorized.

5.O. Fitness reports submitted IAW REF O.

5.P. Per REF P, commands will submit proficiency/conduct marks to post within MCTFS prior to release from active duty. The occasion will be RT.

5.Q. Conduct line of duty investigations for injuries.

5.R. Members serving on active duty orders for periods of 30 days or less will not normally be eligible for medical hold, but instead will request line of duty (LOD) benefits. Requests for LOD benefits are submitted via Marine Corps Medical Entitlements Data System (MCMEDS). Members serving on active duty orders for periods of 31 days or more found not fit for release from active duty by competent medical authority may request medical hold via MCMEDS. If approved by Wounded Warrior Regiment, the member can be transferred to a medical hold status, under a different Title 10 authority. REF Q provides additional information pertaining to the LOD benefits and medical hold processes.

5.S. RC Marines under investigation with a view towards courts martial may be placed on legal hold orders if approved by the appropriate general court-martial convening authority and will be transferred to orders under a different Title 10 authority. Pending administrative action does not constitute justification for legal hold for RC Marines.

5.T. Additional contingency-specific manpower guidance released when activation is directed will include:

5.T.1. Reporting of personnel tempo instructions.

5.T.2. Crisis event code, Unique Identifier.

5.T.3. Contingency MCC and RUC if applicable.

6. This message is applicable to the Marine Corps Total Force.

7. Release authorized by Brigadier General Daniel L. Shipley, Director, Manpower Plans and Policy.//

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related