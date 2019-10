Senator Chuck Schumer famously said shortly after Trump was elected, “You take on the intelligence community – they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.” In light of the failed Russiagate hoax and now this nonsense with Ukraine this characterization appears to be spot on. Should we all fear the ‘deep state’? CrossTalking with Daniel McAdams, Richard Goodstein, and John Burnett.

