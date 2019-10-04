Did The Mossad Assassinate Martin Luther King?
The American Free Press, is the successor publication to The Spotlight,the, “populist, ” far right newspaper. “Revisionists, ” here does not refer to Bernstein.
William Pepper was involved in the National Conference for a New Politics in ’67 that Renata Adler skewered in her collection, “Towards a Radical Middle.” Michael Pugliese
FEATURE: DID MOSSAD KILL M.L. KING?
[Lawyer William Pepper has had no axe to grind with the Jews, until now. A
life-long leftist, in the 1960s he was one of the first people to publicize
the plight of children in Viet Nam maimed as a result of US operations.
Alongside Martin Luther King and Benjamin Spock (a Jew) Pepper set up an
initiative for a “civil-rights” oriented socialist political party in the
same era, and was an adviser, aide, fundraiser and friend of King. After
King’s death the work of the Jewish fellow-leftist and lawyer Mark Lane (who
has fought for revisionists) convinced Pepper of a conspiracy in King’s
assassination. Like Lane, he eventually represented the supposed assassin,
James Earl Ray, who Pepper was sure was innocent. He finally won a civil
suit that proved the existence of a conspiracy–a win that got nearly no
attention in the US press. So Pepper’s expertise is top-notch, as is his
political pedigree, which would stop him putting pressure on the Zionists
unless he had reason to suspect them.]
Did The Mossad Assassinate Martin Luther King?
New Book Says Revelations Indicate King Had Planned Anti-Zionist Turn
1/20/03 11:20:21 PM
American Free Press
Washington, DC — Mossad Linked to Martin Luther King Assassination
Celebrations of the life of the late Martin Luther King, Jr. are not
likely
to commemorate the remarkable revelations outlined in this AFP exclusive.
Exclusive to American Free Press
By Richard V. London
A key player in the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. has been
linked to a key figure in the JFK assassination conspiracy.
Both, in turn, have been firmly connected to joint involvement in a U.S.-
based arms smuggling operation intimately tied to Israel’s intelligence
service, the Mossad.
This revelation appears in a new book, An Act of State, by Dr. William F.
Pepper, which-unless something more explosive comes along-will probably be
the
last word on the subject of who killed King and why.
Based on Pepper’s investigations in his longtime role as the attorney for
King’s accused killer, James Earl Ray, An Act of State does not trumpet
the
Mossad connection by any means.
However, Pepper’s circumspect reference to the Mossad is a lightning bolt
of recall to anyone who has already read longtime AFP correspondent
Michael
Collins Piper’s best-seller, Final Judgment, the first book ever not only
to
document a Mossad role in the JFK affair but to also raise the likelihood
of
possible Israeli involvement in the King assassination.
Pepper’s assertion involving the Mossad is based on statements made to one
of Pepper’s investigators by former Colonel John Downie of the 902nd
Military
Intelligence Group, a unit based inside the Department of Defense.
According to Downie, the mysterious figure “Raul”-whom King’s accused
assassin, James Earl Ray, claimed had helped frame him (Ray) for King’s
murder-
was part of a U.S.-based international arms smuggling operation
(operating, in
part, in Texas) that Pepper had already determined-through other sources-
involved Jack Ruby, the Dallas nightclub keeper who killed JFK’s accused
assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald.
The link between “Raul” and Ruby was by no means tenuous: “Raul” and Ruby
were placed together by Pepper’s sources on numerous occasions prior to
the
JFK assassination-five years before King’s murder.
The smuggling operation utilized weapons stolen from U.S. Army bases and
armories which were delivered to the New Orleans-based Carlos Marcello
organized crime organization which, in turn, delivered those arms for sale
in
Latin and South America and elsewhere. The proceeds from the arms deals
were
reportedly split equally with the U.S. 902nd Military Intelligence Group
using
its cut for financing covert, off-budget, operations.
Here’s the Mossad connection: Downie said that one of the individuals who
was a key player in this operation was “a senior Mossad agent working in
South
America who acted as a senior liaison to the U.S. military and CIA.”
It appears Final Judgment has almost certainly pinpointed the identity of
the individual described by Pepper’s source
In Final Judgment, Piper pointed out that the famous “umbrella man” who
was
photographed in Dealey Plaza in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963 bore a remarkable
resemblance to no less than the now-infamous (but then shadowy) longtime
Mossad figure, Michael Harari.
In 1963, Harari was in the field as a top Mossad’s assassinations
specialist and would have assuredly been in Dallas if, as Piper contends,
the
Mossad was a prime player in the JFK conspiracy. In addition, the
published
record documents that-throughout his career-Harari was heavily involved in
Israeli intelligence operations in Mexico, South America and the
Caribbean,
culminating in his later more widely-publicized role as the top advisor to
then-Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega who was ultimately topped in a
U.S.
invasion.
Was Harari, then, the “senior Mossad agent working in South America”
referenced by Pepper’s U.S. military source? If not, it was certainly
someone
Harari worked with.
That Jack Ruby-who was part of the Mossad-connected smuggling operation
uncovered by Pepper-had multiple Mossad and Israeli connections is no
surprise
to those who have read Final Judgment, which pointed out:
. That contrary to myth, Ruby was not a henchman for the Italian-
American “Mafia,” but was, instead, a long-time key narcotics smuggling
functionary in the crime syndicate of mob chieftain and Israeli loyalist
Meyer
Lansky;
. That Ruby bragged as far back as 1955-according to FBI files-that he had
been smuggling arms to Israel;
. That Luis Kutner, Ruby’s longtime attorney-dating back to Ruby’s earlier
years in Chicago-had deep-rooted intelligence connections and was a major
player in the pro-Israel lobby;
. That Al Lizanetz, a top henchman of Arizona crime boss Kemper Marley (a
well-paid front man for the Bronfman bootlegging family, early partners of
Meyer Lansky), had asserted that Ruby-operating in Texas-was also on the
Bronfman payroll;
. That the night before the JFK assassination Ruby met with a close
friend,
Lawrence Meyers, who had been connected to a firm linked by the FBI to
arms
smuggling for Israel.
So although Ruby’s Mossad ties have been buried by other writers on the
JFK
assassination, the details can be found in Final Judgment.
In fact, there are other strange Israeli connections swirling around the
King assassination that have received little attention.
vIn his earlier book on the King assassination, Orders to Kill,William
Pepper
described the background of Canadian Eric Galt whose identity James Earl
Ray
adopted during his wide-ranging travels. Galt, it seems, ran a warehouse
that
housed a top secret munitions project funded by the CIA, the U.S. Naval
Surface Weapons Center, and the Army Electronics Research and Development
Command. The work involved the production and storage of ‘proximity fuses’
used in surface-to-air missiles and artillery shells.
In August 1967, Pepper reported, Galt was “cooperating with another 902
[Military Intelligence Group] operation that involved the theft of some of
these proximity fuses and their covert delivery to Israel.” According to
Pepper, he obtained “a confidential memorandum issued by the 902nd MIG on
17
October 1967 which confirms and discusses this operation, Project MEXPO,
which
was defined as a ‘military material exploitation project of the Scientific
and
Technical Division (S&T) . . . in Israel.'”
So through means by which today still remain a mystery, the “patsy” in the
King assassination was using the identity of an individual who did have
ties
to Israel and its “scientific and technical” research-which, of course,
points
in the direction of nuclear development. Note, likewise, that Galt was
linked
to the “scientific and technical division” in Israel.
It is also a matter of record (but seldom mentioned) that prior to the
King
assassination, Ray had been given two numbers by his handler, “Raul,” that
Raul indicated Ray might contact if necessary. Ray later determined that
the
one New Orleans number was that of the Laventhal Marine Supply company and
in
his little-mentioned, self-written early appeal of his conviction Ray
asserted
that “the resident listed in New Orleans was, among other things, an agent
of
a Mideast organization distressed because of King’s reported, forthcoming,
before his death, public support of the Palestinian Arab cause.” Of
course,
Ray was referring to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of B’nai B’rith.
Later, when Ray testified before the House Assassinations Committee he
referred to this mystery number and commented, “I don’t want to get into
this
libel area again and say something that might be embarrassing
to-disservice
some group or organizations . . . he [King] intended, like Vietnam, to
support
the Arab cause . . . someone in his organization making contact with the
Palestinians for an alliance.” Again, Ray was obviously talking about King
taking a stand that would upset the ADL, although he was talking around
the
subject without stating it directly.
The fact that the ADL was targeting King surprised both many of King’s
admirers and his detractors, particularly since King has often been
praised
publicly by the ADL, particularly in its publications that are aimed at
Black
audiences.
The first public revelation that the ADL had been spying on King came in
the April 28, 1993 issue of The San Francisco Weekly–a liberal
“alternative”
journal–which reported:
During the civil rights movement, when many Jews were taking the lead in
fighting against racism, the ADL was spying on Martin Luther King and
passing
on the information to J. Edgar Hoover, a former ADL employee said.
“It was common and casually accepted knowledge,” said Henry Schwarzschild,
who worked in the publications department of the ADL between 1962 and
1964.
“They thought King was sort of a loose cannon,” said Schwarzschild. “He
was
a Baptist preacher and nobody could be quite sure what he would do next.
The
ADL was very anxious about having an unguided missile out there.”
In regard to the ADL, Pepper’s new book lets drop another interesting
detail: it turns out the ADL was said to have maintained a large file
(which
the ADL denied existed) on a certain General Henry Cobb who worked to
sabotage
Pepper’s efforts to exonerate James Earl Ray.
Pepper does not speculate as to why the ADL had this file on Cobb, but one
might conclude that the material could have been used to “convince” Cobb
to “cooperate” in the King assassination cover-up.
Pepper’s thesis is that King’s actual assassin-possibly a Memphis police
officer-was contracted for the hit through Frank Liberto, a wealthy
Memphis
associate of the New Orleans-based Marcello crime family (itself a key
link in
the Israeli-connected Lansky crime syndicate) but that-even as the crime
was
being carried out-U.S. military snipers were on the scene, observing
events
and providing possible back-up should King survive the “civilian” assault.
His
book prevents a chilling and quite thoroughly documented scenario.
However,
the obvious Israeli thread that runs throughout the scenario is not
something
that Pepper is likely to elaborate upon.
Whatever one’s opinions of Martin Luther King, there is no question that
he
was intent upon expanding beyond his race-based “civil rights” ventures
into
the field of U.S. foreign policy-a definite problem indeed for the
powers-that-
be. It was precisely this that led to his assassination.
