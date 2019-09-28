Is the God of the OT the Devil?

“Ye are of your father the devil”

John 8:44-45 (KJV)

The truth moment. Said it was “The Black Pope”. They said it was the Lizard people, They said it was the UN. The said it was the NWO. They said it was the Nazis, That said it was the the Khazars. They said it was the liberals. They said it was the Illuminati. Some say  it was the Talmud that led to the destruction of the world. Almost none say it was the OT and the god within it. It is against the teaching of the church and considered evil. Perhaps it should be. I would argue Jesus himself warned against his own people. I would say he attempted to warn the world that god of his tribe was the  in his own words the devil.

This is to painful for many of the followers of “the Abrahamic religions.”

