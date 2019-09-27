Holy week Notre-Dame de Paris fire symbolic of Judea’s war with Rome and the gentile world.

Blog of Staś

By Staś

When he (Julius Caesar) was assassinated, he was mourned by the Jews more than by any other nation, and for a long time after they continued to weep over his tomb both by day and night (De vita Caesarum/The Twelve Caesars Suetonius, page 84).

Note :

On 15 April 2019, shortly before 18:50 CEST, a fire broke out in the roof of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, causing significant damage to the building. The fire was fully extinguished the following day, but fire crews remained to identify and extinguish residual fires.

The 15 is known as Tax Day and it reminds me of the Ides of March when the Jewish puppet leader Ceaser was betrayed and stabbed by a Roman “traditionalist” Brutus.

The Ides of March (; Latin: Idus Martiae, Late Latin: Idus Martii)