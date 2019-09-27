All the Gentiles do is kill one another for Judea

Wars and revolutions  are “nothing but pograms of the Gentiles arranged by the Jews”

Louis-Ferdinand Céline

Louis-Ferdinand Céline  was an anti-Judaic French writer. Some great people have had the guts to speak out against the Jewish power.

He like anyone else who speaks out against Jewish power has of coarse been labeled as an evil madman.

Céline, Charles Dickens, Christopher Marlowe, Shakespear in short all of the greatest writers have been accused of Anti- Jewish writing and thinking.

They had all done their best to bitch and warn about the Jewish power and they lost.

In the “modern era” All of “they who speak out”  have been defeated and silenced. In any case, as Céline states all the goy have done is kill one another.

If we get anything out of this piece its that  Céline also warned us not to kill one another.

