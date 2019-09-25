Fox’s Judge Napolitano: Trump’s ‘Act of Corruption’ With Ukraine Is ‘Most Serious Charge’ He’s Faced Yet (We have to ask why Trump did this. To avoid war with Iran? Counterattack against the DNC and the Deep State? For 2020? All these things? Posted byStaśSeptember 25, 2019Posted inTrump, Uncategorized Fox’s Judge Napolitano: Trump’s ‘Act of Corruption’ With Ukraine Is ‘Most Serious Charge’ He’s Faced Yet Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts