Why I Still Support Trump? He is winning.

Posted byStaśPosted inUncategorized

As I have mentioned countless times on this blog. There is no real “truth movement! 2. I 100% disagree with many in   “the movement” on Trump. 3. Everyone expects too much from Trump. 4. Many people can’t handle talking about politics and they defer to “the Bible” 5. The liberal part of the “truth movement” is so emotional that it can’t handle the fact that Trump has to say a lot of bullshit to survive. Many on the SAPPY left even think “The Squad” is real. You can not take a lot of what Trump says on America, Isreal, and foreign policy at face value. He is forced to say he loves Isreal every day. This will NEVER change.  6. Many people are still obsessed with Sandy Hook and the Illuminati. Grow up 7. Many people focus too much on Trumps cabinet people. Oh, he needs experts. Oh…

