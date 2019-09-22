Israel’s Mossad chief prepares to become Netanyahu’s successor 9/22/2019

Posted byStaśPosted inBenjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu, Israel lobby, Isreal, Mossad, Peace deal Israel, Uncategorized, Yossi Cohen

Israel’s Mossad chief prepares to become Netanyahu’s successor

Image result for Yossi Cohen

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

One thought on “Israel’s Mossad chief prepares to become Netanyahu’s successor 9/22/2019

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: