Ritual Violence and the Hebrew Bible in the Iraq war.

So shall the king of Assyria lead away the Egyptian captives and the Cushite exiles, both the young and the old, naked and barefoot, with buttocks uncovered, the nakedness of Egypt. Isaiah 20:4

There were no WMD in Iraq and the USA invaded anyway. The USA removed her strongman in Iraq Saddam. This starred the long road to the decline of the US Empire.

America would assist in the fulfillment of the instruction of the “Holy” Bible.

On that day the Lord made a covenant with Abram and said, “To your descendants I give this land, from the Wadi of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates”

To make things worse the US military was caught or there were deliberate leaks of the US torturing prisoners in Iraq.

The media blame went in the direction of the US Army and…