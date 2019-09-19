Swindlers Lust · Public Enemy

A Dollar A Rhyme But We Barely Get A Dime If You Don’t Own The Master Then The Master Own You Who Do You Trust From Swindler’s Lust From The Back Of The Bus Neither One Of Us Control The Fate Of Our Soul And Swindler’s Lust Hickory Dickory Dock Hand In My Pocket Robbed Me For My Chocolate Mo Dollars Mo Cents For The Big Six Another Million Led To Bled Claimin They Innocence Is It Any Wonder Why Black Folks Goin Under Cause Niggas Be Sold In Bundles No Pressure Tell Me Why They Don’t Care Rap And R & B Pavin The Streets Of Belair From The Sales Of Singers No Longer Here The Bigger Killer Gets The Bigger Share Now The Ones I Attack The Negros Got Their Back And Know 80-20 Is A Whack Contract Forever Lack The Voice Of Real Black Stole Rock And Roll And Ain’t Gave It Back Started Off My Defense Now They’re The Ones I Defend Against Who Fell Up Into The Tricks Fuck The Fight The Power Shit Get That Chuck D Nigga Fixed And Keep Him Up Outta The Mix Well Hell Tell Em Chuck Don’t Suck No Dick Be An Ass And The Ass Get Kicked Hand In My Pocket Robbed Me For My Chocolate Watch Em Swindle Yo Ass And Turn A Profit If You Don’t Own The Master Then The Master Own You Who Do You Trust From Swindler’s Lust From The Back Of The Bus Neither One Of Us Control The Fate Of Our Soul And Swindler’s Lust They Don’t Care About Me They Don’t Care About You They Don’t Care About You And Ya Crew Ya Family Neighborhood And Plus They Don’t Give A Damn About Us Profit Off The Soul Of Black Folk Turn Em Into Bitchez And Niggas And Stupid Ass Jokes Laugh Wit Us Or Laughin At Us That Is What I’m Guessin We Interrupt This Program Wit That Question Laughin All The Way To The Bank Remember Dem Own The Banks And Dem G-Damn Tanks Now What Company Do I Thank Ain’t This A Bitch Heard They Owned Slaves And A Ship That Sank If You Don’t Own The Master Then The Master Own You Who Do You Trust From Swindler’s Lust From The Back Of The Bus Neither One Of Us Control The Fate Of Our Soul And Swindler’s Lust This Is For The Blues People In The Delta This Is For Everybody In The 50’s That Didn’t Get Their Money Little Richard Gettin Half A Penny A Penny All The Super Soul Singers Of The 60’s All The Bands Of The 70’s On The Outside Lookin In All The People That Didn’t Make A Dime Off Their Session Playin And Even The Rappers In The 80’s And The 90’s Still Tryin To Get Paid For What They Put In If You Don’t Own The Master Then The Master Own You Who Do You Trust From Swindler’s Lust From The Back Of The Bus Neither One Of Us Control The Fate Of Our Soul And Swindler’s Lust

