QuestionMore #RTAmerica #NewsWithRickSanchez Bolton replacement ‘proven sycophant’ 9/19/2019

Lawyer, diplomat and hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien is President Trump’s new national security advisor. RT America’s John Huddy reports on his career and personal history. RT America’s John Huddy reports. Then Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History at the University of Houston, shares his insights. He argues that O’Brien’s sycophancy suggests that he’ll enjoy a longer tenure than his predecessors. He also calls for journalists to pay more attention to O’Brien’s links to apartheid South Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related