A must read: The Jewish Mafia Book by CARLOS. PORTER and Hervé Ryssen

FRONT COVER Top: Louis “Lepke” Buchalter, gangster, responsible, as head of “Murder Inc.,” for up to 700 contract killings. Highest-ranking mobster ever to die in the electric chair. Crude; lacks refinement. Bottom: Russian-Jewish “gangster capitalists” Vladimir Gusinsky (left) and Boris Berezovsky (right) drink to the “free market” (an economic fad) after scooping up trillions of dollars worth of natural resources for pennies on the dollar in crooked “privatization” schemes with copious assistance from Chechen gunmen and assassins, destroying the economy of the country, reducing over a hundred million people to abject poverty, with a crash in the birth rate, mass homelessness, hundreds of thousands of suicides, murders, “disappearances” and premature deaths through malnutrition and alcohol poisoning. Much better.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related