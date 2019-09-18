Why did Chuck Hagel “quit”?

Posted byStaśPosted inUncategorized

Blog of Staś

Why did Chuck Hagel “quit”?

by

By Staś

chuckhagelOn November 24, 2014, it was announced that  Chuck Hagel would resign from the position of Secretary of Defense following conflicts within the administration, particularly relating to issues concerning ISIS/ISIL

Chuck Hagel quit his post in the Obama white house. We think we know why. But do we?

In a  recent article in FP Foreign Policy Hagel is quoted as saying,”The White House tried to destroy me.”

Click here for the FP article that states the Obama admin. “stabbed him in the back.:

Did he get sick of the lies?

View original post 227 more words

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: