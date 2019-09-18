Blog of Staś

Why did Chuck Hagel “quit”?

By Staś

On November 24, 2014, it was announced that Chuck Hagel would resign from the position of Secretary of Defense following conflicts within the administration, particularly relating to issues concerning ISIS/ISIL

Chuck Hagel quit his post in the Obama white house. We think we know why. But do we?

In a recent article in FP Foreign Policy Hagel is quoted as saying,”The White House tried to destroy me.” Click here for the FP article that states the Obama admin. “stabbed him in the back.:

Did he get sick of the lies?