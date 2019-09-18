D’Oh Canada – Justin From Canada Wore Blackface While Teaching Young ‘Peoplekind’ During Cultural Appropriation Party… — The Last Refuge

Oh, the modern hypocrisy is almost as funny as the historic event. Photographs have surfaced of Justin Trudeau in 2001 wearing “brownface” (apparently a less troublesome modification of ‘blackface’) during a school party when he was a teacher at the West Point Grey Academy. Justins’ über-leftist and politically-correct media support groups are now twisting themselves […]

via D’Oh Canada – Justin From Canada Wore Blackface While Teaching Young ‘Peoplekind’ During Cultural Appropriation Party… — The Last Refuge

