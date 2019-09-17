Why I Still Support Trump? He is winning.

By Staś

As I have mentioned countless times on this blog. !. There is no real “truth movement. 2. I 100% disagree with many in “the movement” on Trump. 3. Everyone expects too much from Trump. 4. Many people can’t handle talking about politics and they defer to “the Bible” 5. The liberal part of the “truth movement” is so emotional that it can’t handle the fact that Trump has to say a lot of bullshit to survive. Many on the SAPPY left even think “The Squad” is real. You can not take a lot of what Trump says on America, Isreal, and foreign policy at face value. He is forced to say he loves Isreal every day. This will NEVER change. 6. Many people are still obsessed with Sandy Hook and the Illuminati. Grow up 7. Many people focus too much on Trumps cabinet people. Oh, he needs experts. Oh, he is not polite. Forget that Trump sees himself as the boss everyone in the administration is below him. 8. Though it was a brilliant attack by the JMSM and the DNC Trump has won on the Russia Gate thing. 9. Although Russia Today and Pepe Escobar and Paul Craig Roberts and the rest of them talk about the end of America Hegomany and it’s all falling down. The Saker bitches about the Anglo-Zionist. Who knows. The Anglos are no longer the true power in America and Zionism is nothing but a political movement. America is an OT Bible country. It is an American Israeli empire NOT an Anglo-Zionist one the Anglo Saxons the WASPS like the Saker (who is excellent) still follow the OT Bible the Torah. Within their religious worldview America even some of Putin’s Russia is still under the control of Judea. There is some resistance to this world empire but it is not as organized. Even though Chian and Russia have a pact. The Israeli empire US UK EU and Isreal itself is still very very strong. It’s decadent culture spread farther and wider every day. Saker and others like Andrei Martyanov have called out the USA on grossly its exaggerated military capability. There is much truth in what they say. However, the Isreal Empire is still huge and super powerful. I think they would admit. In mind war and propaganda war they are second to none. As I have pointed out here many times they have the OT Bible in YOUR churches 10. As far as I know, everyone except TUT -Mark Glenn and Justin Ramado RIP got the 2 phony missile attacks on Syria by Trump wrong. Yes, Syria Girl got it wrong. Why? Emotional response.

Trump will continue to publicly embrace Isreal. In fact, he will more than ever. They now look bad if they don’t LOVE Trump. This is placing the Israels in a bad position. Trump has clearly decided NOT to get caught into the war in Syria. This is good.

Trump has to keep Isreal and their powerful lobby (not to mention millions of evangelical Christians) off his back.

How? Give them what they want? Yes moving the embassy was a risky and brilliant idea.

This is why I’m more optimistic happier the more Trump embraces Israel. Again Trump seems to have clearly decided not to get caught in Syria and so has to keep them off his back in some other way, moving the embassy and presumably giving Netanyahu the greenlight for the annexation of more of the West Bank is a good thing. As awful as it sounds it is a good thing.

Yes, Trump is full of shit.

Netanyahu is forced to be tied to the very polarising Donald Trump. Who knows this better than Trump himself?

In the bigger game giving Netanyahu the green light for the annexation of more of the West Bank is a good thing.

Trump is jamming Isreal up big time. That is the reason for the chaotic elections in Isreal now. They are forced to take extream measures to stay away from the peace table. Trump is a freaking great negotiator.

It means Israel incorporates more and more Palestinians that it can’t disengage from by keeping within its existing borders and it means damaging the bi-partisan consensus with Trump’s polarising association.

Trump has called for peace talks despite giving them everything they want he still calls for negotiations. He calls them to the “deal table”.

EVEN THE STRIKE ON THE SAUDI OIL FIELD IS A DISTRACTION FROM ISRAEL PALESTINE PEACE TALKS.

Instead of staying within reasonable borders and seeking reconciliation with neighbors, Israel just gets more demanding, more unreasonable, breaks more promises and makes itself impossible to negotiate with and runs headlong into more and more Palestinian citizens.

Yes, it all somehow returns to the “peace problem” with Israel. Why? They want to do what the Bible tells them to do. Kill everyone.

Will he cave to the “ZIONIST”? Hate the use of that term even more than “Illuminati” Will a war with Iran start? Who knows. If it does it won’t be Trump’s fault. He wants to make deals and not war. He is NOT a solider. He is a deal maker.

Should I remind you again what Trump has done for the Gentiles?

Prevented Nuclear war by beating Hillary Clinton for President in 2016 Taught the Gentiles the Deep State is real. Taught the Gentiles Fake News. Taught the Gentiles that wars are stupid. After decades of getting the US into stupid wars, Trump has told snobby media people to STFU. People imitate Trump and shout “Your fake news”. Avoided war with Russia over Syria by engineering 2 phony missile strikes with the Russians. (Only covered in TUT and very few other) The “truth movement” which is controlled 100% by emotion missed this completely. Trump has struck back against the Deep State by going after Harvey Weinstein. Yes the truth movement . (Exclusive to TUT) Trump spoke about the “dancing Muslims” and the gentiles googled it and found dancing Israelis. Trump cut CIA funding to the “moderate rebels” trying to overthrow Assad. Trump is pulling the troops out of Syria. This is fantastic. There is talk he may even pull out of Afghanistan. The goys need to realize no one does this type of thing and can deliver. Trump has paved the way to get out. It takes time. Trump has confronted the hypocrisy of NATO. Trump is serious about border security. He has pointed out the fact that Juárez Mexico is the most violent city in the world and El Paso is not that bad. Trump along with grassroots African Americans called out Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and he is gone at least for now. Trump just by being Trump has shown America the face of the Deep State. Trump sent the FBI to bust Jewish American hacker in Israel. Did Obama do that? Trump sticks to his America First pro business plan and it is working. The Deep State and the powerful lobby groups in the US can never be fully defeated but for the moment Trump has them thoughly jamed up. Trump has taught everyday Americans to resist. Trump has come out big against abortion. Trump is looking to put conservative judges back in the courts and the Supriem court. Notice how the JMSM fawns over RBG. They are worried. This is HUGE AND AND AGAIN HE HAS FORCED ISREAL TO THE PEACE TABLE

Trump is on his way to raising 2 billion dollars to win in 2020 hope that is enough. Do not go against Trump just because he is a rich white guy.

Also and this is big. Many in the truth movement. Endless talk about freeing people from the sex slavery of “the elite”.

Need I remind you the cops went after Weinstein and Epstine under President Donald Trump.

Gabbard can’t play the game like the Trumps. She is a soldier. To deal with the deal makers you need a deal maker.